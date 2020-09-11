Fruit processing plant be built in Georgia with Polish investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

It is planned to build a fruit and dried fruit processing plant in Lechkhumi village of Tsageri district in Georgia with Polish investment, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to Tsageri Mayor Avtandil Ugrekhelidze, at this stage, investors have already conducted a study on fruit and resources available in the region.

"From next year, when the flights will be regular, this project will enter implementation stage. The main interest of the investor is the production of juices and dried fruits," said Ugrekhelidze.

According to him, the cost of the project will be about 2 million lari ($647,249).

Ugrekhelidze added that investors currently consider two villages for the project, one of which will be selected.

He further noted that raw materials and labor resources for will be provided locally.

