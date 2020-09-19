Ukraine becomes popular destination for Turkish citizens looking for job
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people
President Aliyev: Key part of Azerbaijan's economy associated with oil and gas sector, and this to be case for many years to come
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTO)
Defense Minister: Azerbaijan Army ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia, undertake strong retaliatory actions