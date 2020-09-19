Geostat: Milk, meat production up in Georgia

Business 19 September 2020 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In the second quarter of 2020, the number of bovine animals increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and reached 1 million heads in Georgia, Trend reports citing National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

As reported, the total number of dairy cows and buffaloes increaseD by 1.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and equaled 471,200 heads.

The total number of sheep and goats was down by 12.1 percent year-on-year and amounted to 984,200 heads. The number of pigs equaled to 205,400 heads which is 1.8 percent more than at the same period of the previous year.

The number of poultry increased by 16.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 15.5 million heads.

According to the Geostat, in the second quarter of 2020, milk production increased by 0.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 197.4 million liters.

Meat production increased by 5.8 percent from the same period of the previous year and equaled 16,300 tons.

In the reporting period, egg production amounted to 160.4 million pieces which is 1.4 percent less than in the same period of the previous year.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

