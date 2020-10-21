Azerbaijani agency joins int'l public-private partnership association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.21

Trend:

The Center for Public-Private Partnership Development of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan has been admitted to the World Association of Public-Private Partnership Units and Professionals (WAPPP), which is one of the specialized organizations in the field of public-private partnership, Trend reports on Oct.21 citing the agency.

WAPPP is an international non-governmental organization bringing together specialists and entities operating or related to the sphere of the partnership between the state and entrepreneurs from different countries of the world.

The main goal of the association is to conduct educational work to provide quality services in the field of the partnership between the state and entrepreneurs, create an institutional network between structures in this area, and support them.

WAPPP conducts various pieces of training for its members, provides consulting services, exchanges experience, information exchange, provides opportunities for access to other resources, supports the possibility of using technical assistance, and using funding sources.