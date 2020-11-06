Georgian tea export to Turkmenistan drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov,5

By Jeila Aliyeva

Georgia exported to Turkmenistan 49 tons of tea, for a total amount of $80,000 from January through August 2020, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia told Trend.

Georgia exported to Turkmenistan 101 tons of the mentioned tea, for a total amount of $224,000 for the same period of last year, the report says. Meanwhile, the export of tea from Georgia to Turkmenistan during the whole last year amounted to 147 tons, for a total of $325,000.

The export of the same product to Turkmenistan amounted to over 110 tons for a total amount of $100,000 from January through August 2018. For the whole of 2018, the amount of export of the same product to Turkmenistan from Georgia amounted to 120 tons, for a total of $240,000.

Georgian ministry noted that the total amount of export of all products from Georgia to Turkmenistan from January through August 2020 amounted to $740,600, for the all 2019 - over $2 million, for the all 2018 - $982,500.

In terms of the COVID-19 effect to export, the ministry noted that during COVID-19, Georgia has continued the working process with the usual regime in the agricultural sector, and this period has not affected the volumes of production in the country.

