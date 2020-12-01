Azerbaijan donates liquid medical oxygen to Georgia to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

Azerbaijan donated 100 tons of liquid medical oxygen to Georgia, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

“The Georgian Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan has carried out appropriate work and, with the support of the government of our friendly country, promptly provided the necessary amount of liquid medical oxygen," the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

The Embassy of Georgia expressed its gratitude to Baku Steel for the provision of 100 tons of liquid medical oxygen to the clinics of Georgia and ensuring the transportation of cargo at its own expense to Georgia.

"It should be noted that a special contribution to this process was made by the Cabinet of Ministers and the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan - the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Emergency Situations, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Customs Committee,” the Georgian Embassy said.

The Georgian and Azerbaijani sides continue close cooperation to prevent liquid oxygen deficiency in clinics in Georgia. In the near future, it is planned to send a certain amount of liquid medical oxygen from Azerbaijan by land and rail to Georgia.

