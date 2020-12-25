Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis

25 December 2020
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan conducted a technological analysis to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each enterprise following the criteria of the Methodology for determining the Technological Maturity Index, a source in the Zerde Holding JSC, responsible for the Digital Kazakhstan State Program's implementation, told Trend.

The source said that currently, almost all countries use digital technologies to raise labor productivity in the economy and to improve the quality of life in the social life of the population.

"So, according to global analysts, the Internet economy on emerging markets grows 15-25 percent per year, and 40 percent of the economic growth of the European Union until 2020 will be due to the development of the digital economy," noted the source. "The correlation between the digitalization index and economic development reaches 70 percent. This gives us an understanding that digitalization is indeed a very timely initiative today."

"To achieve the set goals in 2017, Kazakhstan Institute for Industry Development JSC, together with the Fraunhofer Society for Applied Research, selected 7 digital model factories, at which following the criteria of the Methodology for determining the Technological Maturity Index, a technological analysis was carried out to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each enterprise," the source pointed out. "These factories are implementing 51 projects, of these, 16 projects have been implemented, the main effect of which was a 25 percent and 5 percent growth in labor productivity and the service life of equipment respectively."

"Besides, on March 4, 2020, the President of Kazakhstan adopted a decree about ‘Elaboration of a set of regulatory and incentive measures to develop the elements of 4.0 Industry, including the expansion of the Model Digital Factories project, the use of artificial intelligence, The Internet of Things and other IT technologies ", noted the source.

In order to expand the positive results of the seven model factories, the project is planned to be scaled up to other industrial enterprises, added the source.

