Iran's Rouhani opposes any changes to budget bill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Iran's government opposes any change in the structure of next Iranian year`s budget bill, the Iranian President said.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani stated that the goal of the next Iranian year`s budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021) is to strengthen the national currency, control the prices of essential goods, and the country's economic development, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The government efforts to calm the market and the country's economy have minimized the consequences of the economic war and neutralized the effects of sanctions,” President Hassan Rouhani said in the meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters.

The President noted that undoubtedly, the government is opposed to any change with inflationary effects, adverse consequences on the livelihoods of the people, and a reducing effect on the value of the national currency.

He went on to announce the government`s readiness to cooperate with the parliament but added that the government will not accept the change in the budget structure based on operational and objective knowledge of the needs and requirements of the society, as well as development requirements.

According to IRNA, the head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht presented a report on the changes made by the Budget Commission of the Parliament on the budget bill of 1400 (the next Iranian year starts on March 21, 2021).

According to this report, the budgets of some agencies and institutions have been significantly increased from the sources of increasing the foreign exchange rate allocated to the import of basic goods.