Kazakhstan allocates land for int'l trade center construction with Uzbekistan

Business 2 February 2021 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan allocates land for int'l trade center construction with Uzbekistan
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s shares details of mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 18:32
More steps will be taken to improve and modernize health care system - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:32
Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted by taking preventive measures in fight against pandemic from early days - President Aliyev Politics 18:15
Medical examination of 5 million people at expense of state requires great organizational and financial resources - President Aliyev Politics 18:14
COVID-related situation is under control - President Aliyev Politics 18:12
President Aliyev says there must be public control over restoration work in liberated Shusha Politics 18:12
It is not ruled out that fight for vaccines will intensify, which may lead to very tragic consequences - President Aliyev Politics 18:11
If developed countries can't share these vaccines fairly and make mutual accusations, then what should other countries do? - President Aliyev Politics 18:09
President Aliyev criticizes companies running 'after cheap popularity' Politics 18:08
I have declared Shusha cultural capital, not capital of officials - President Aliyev Politics 18:08
Those who run after cheap popularity experience bitter end - President Aliyev Politics 18:03
Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev Politics 17:59
Azerbaijan's Azergold predicts amount of net profit for 2021 Business 17:58
Azerbaijan discloses number of hectares sown with wheat in Aghdam district Economy 17:58
Azerbaijan entering qualitatively new strategic stage Politics 17:57
Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Politics 17:55
Azerbaijan confirms 332 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:53
Kazakhstan allocates land for int'l trade center construction with Uzbekistan Business 17:50
Uzbekistan publishes first ever ESG report Uzbekistan 17:42
Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 17:35
Share of alternative, renewable energies in primary consumption to be raised in Azerbaijan Economy 17:34
School to be built in Shusha to correspond to history, culture of city - Turkish official Society 17:33
Azerbaijan's Depository Center names volume of January coupon payments on bonds Finance 17:32
Kazakhstan to approve national development plan Kazakhstan 17:30
Azerbaijan's existing financial capabilities achieve record level Economy 17:29
Iran's CBI discloses number of exchanged checks Finance 17:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:20
KAZLOGISTICS talks joint memorandum of Turkmen-Kazakh transport companies Transport 17:04
UNESCO avoids investigating Armenian war crimes in previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - analysis Politics 17:00
Hotel occupancy in Azerbaijan's districts peaked after traffic resumption Tourism 16:55
Iran's parliament denies gov't budget project for next year Finance 16:50
Iran starts importing bananas - in return for export of apples Business 16:41
Uzbek cement plant increases its net profit Uzbekistan 16:36
India-Japan cyber cooperation: From strength to strength Other News 16:34
Trade volume between Uzbekistan and Turkey in 2020 revealed Business 16:34
Russia approves order allowing flights from two cities to Azerbaijan Economy 16:33
Salaries to increase in Azerbaijan Politics 16:31
Iranian public sector's debt to Central Bank increases Finance 16:26
Azerbaijan completely clears 5 villages of Aghdam district of mines Azerbaijan 16:24
Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators US 16:20
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates Other News 16:19
Azerbaijan enters Russia’s TOP 5 grain importers Business 16:16
Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine US 16:04
Georgia reveals volume of exported potatoes Business 16:03
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan adopt joint action plan for construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 16:02
National priorities for social and economic development "Azerbaijan - 2030" approved Politics 15:59
Renaissance Capital talks Inflation rate in Azerbaijan during 2020 Finance 15:59
Uzbekistan to launch electronic system to accept applications from manufacturers Uzbekistan 15:48
Kazakhstan launches new government database of construction projects Business 15:45
Kazakhstan boosts agricultural goods exports to EAEU member states Business 15:42
Impossible Foods cuts faux meat prices by 20% at grocery stores US 15:41
EBRD to provide advisory services to Georgian SMEs Business 15:39
Kazakhstan eyes boosting renewables capacities via several projects Oil&Gas 15:36
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 15:36
UNESCO once again demonstrates unwillingness to meet modern realities - Russian expert Politics 15:36
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 15:34
Georgia to be among 18 countries that receive Pfizer vaccine shortly Georgia 15:25
Strategy of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 to be prepared Politics 15:21
Iran appoints first chairman to Committee for Trade Development with Azerbaijan Finance 15:21
Sweden reveals volume of its bilateral support to Georgia Business 15:20
New project to encourage SME development, foreign investments in Azerbaijan Economy 15:18
Volume of hazelnut exported from Georgia up Business 15:17
Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports talks about activity related to revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 15:16
Kazakhstan identifying new approaches to regulating gas market Oil&Gas 14:57
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical supplies Tenders 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 2 Society 14:56
Iran's EIKO asks gov't not to delay import of COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:50
Parliament raises Iran's gov't oil revenues Oil&Gas 14:50
Iran's Rouhani slams changes in structure of next year's budget bill Finance 14:50
Completion date of Georgian Nenskra HPP delayed Oil&Gas 14:49
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania exceed 105 M euros Oil&Gas 14:49
Tajikistan keeps restrictions on electricity export to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:48
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan talk construction of Surkhan – Puli-Khumri transmission line Oil&Gas 14:48
Regular air traffic between Georgia and Ukraine resumes Transport 14:47
Kazakhstan to work out its own petrochemicals dev't program till 2025 Oil&Gas 14:46
EU electric vehicle push needs 80 billion euros for chargers Europe 14:46
Central Bank of Iran unveils details of trade turnover Finance 14:42
Euro zone GDP falls less than expected at end of 2020 Europe 14:31
Global business travel to grow 21% in 2021, trade group forecasts Other News 14:30
Kazakhstan pursuing gas processing plant construction at its Kashagan field Business 14:20
Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan Finance 14:19
UN releases funds to support emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy consumables via tender Tenders 14:15
Authorized capital of Azerbaijani AzerGold CJSC surge Business 14:15
Georgia implements new agro-project with EU, FAO support Business 14:15
Russian company to build two bulk carriers for Turkmenistan Transport 14:14
Value of exports from Iran’s Khorramshahr port increases Business 14:13
Iran's foreign debts decrease Finance 14:13
St. Korean company to modernize gas processing plant in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 14:12
Share of Kazakh national currency surges in trade with EAEU members Business 14:11
Turkmen cotton spinning mill names production volumes Business 14:09
Ford to invest $1 billion to upgrade South Africa operations US 14:06
Excavations to be launched at Iran's Siyah makan oil field Oil&Gas 13:55
Trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan to grow Business 13:55
Azerbaijani banks buy less foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 13:54
Azerbaijan's Innovation Center to implement several multidirectional programs in 2021 ICT 13:54
Azerbaijan increases excise rates on several goods Society 13:53
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Chair of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party Politics 13:35
Kazakhstan reduces exports to petroleum oils to Hungary amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 13:33
Azerbaijan's Parliament exempts import of some devices, equipment from taxes Economy 13:32
All news