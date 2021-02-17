Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan pays working visit to number of CA countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov is paying a working visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

It's planned to hold meetings with the heads of foreign ministries of the countries during the working visit.

The sides will discuss the current state and prospects for further development of regional cooperation, as well as issues related to the integration of Central Asia into global economic processes and transport corridors.

In general, the working visit to all the above-mentioned countries will take place from 16 through 18 February 2021.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan told Trend about the cooperation plans for 2021, d regular meeting of the joint Turkmen-Uzbek commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation is planned to be held.

According to the ministry, the meeting is scheduled to be held in the capital of Uzbekistan – Tashkent.

Also, the ministry told about some details of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan over the past year.

"The first meeting of the newly established Uzbek-Turkmen Business Council was held in November of last year," the ministry said.

In July 2020, the Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan (parliament) for cooperation with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan (parliament) was established.

The first meeting of the inter-parliamentary groups was held on November 30, 2020, via videoconference.

"Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan actively worked to create a regional system of efficient economic and transport corridors in 2020. Effective measures were taken for the unhindered movement of goods and cargo traveling to/or in transit through the territory of the two countries, " the ministry stressed.

According to the report, to maintain the growth rate of mutual trade turnover and further enhance bilateral cooperation in 2020, several meetings and negotiations at various levels were held in the format of video conferencing.

The heads of state pay special attention to the importance of effective interaction at the government level to ensure effective control of the spread of coronavirus infection and prevent its negative impact on bilateral relations, noted Uzbek MFA.

"Despite the severe test of the pandemic, the countries managed to maintain the dynamics of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation in all spheres in 2020," the ministry said.

