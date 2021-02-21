Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 41,116 tons of wine to Russia for a total amount of $119.5 million in 2020, which is 1,997 tons less compared to 2019, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia exported 108,251 tons of ferroalloys worth $108.5 million to Russia. Over the same period last year, 107,935 tons of ferroalloy totaling $114.5 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

Meanwhile, 78,427 tons of natural, mineral and aerated waters not containing added sugar, worth $43.9 million were exported from Georgia to Russia. This is 17,178 tons less compared to 2019.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 6,664 tons of alcoholic beverages in the amount of $31.2 million to Russia. In 2019, the export of alcoholic beverages from Georgia to Russia amounted to 7,011 tons, totaling $34.5 million.

Georgia exported 20,113 tons of apricots, cherries, peaches, plums, and sloes to Russia in a total amount of $19.9 million in 2020.

In 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.32 billion, which comprises 11.7 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $441.07 million to the Russian market, which is 13.2 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $887.1 million to the Georgian market, which is 11.1 percent of total imports to Georgia.

