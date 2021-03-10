Kazakhstan welcomes Turkmenistan's decision to become observer at CICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Kazakhstan welcomes Turkmenistan's decision to become an observer at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This was stated during the meeting of Kazakhstan’s Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affars Mukhtar Tleuberdi with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming joint events during the meeting.

In addition, the ways of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations were considered.

Earlier, a program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for the period 2021-2023 was signed.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

Ashgabat and Nur-Sultan regularly discuss partnership issues in the gas sector and the development of cross-border mineral deposits.

Kazakhstan is involved in a big project to supply Central Asian gas to China. Since 2009, China National Petroleum Corporation has been purchasing Turkmen fuel transported through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Within the cooperation in the transport sector, the project on the construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transnational railway was implemented in December 2014. The goods can be freely transported to the countries of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean, and transported to Europe via this trade route.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing the new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva