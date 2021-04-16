Iran - P5+1 on right track in Vienna talks - Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 16

The head of Iran's negotiating delegation in Vienna stressed the need for the United States to prepare a list of sanctions.

During the meeting, the Iranian representative, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi said the Iranian delegation has criticized the European parties' weak reaction to the recent sabotage on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"During the last two days, we had intensive talks with various delegations," he said in Vienna, "Today, we start again in a more formal way. We hope that the working groups will meet as soon as possible to go through the process."

Referring to recent EU sanctions against some Iranian police commanders, he says that these sanctions are aimed at undermining the talks on the JCPOA and the general agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi criticized the European parties' weak reaction to the recent sabotage on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. He condemned the attack on Natanz as an example of nuclear terrorism and in blatant violation of international rules, and stressed that the European side should have unanimously and strongly condemned the attack.

Araqchi said that all parties have agreed to move forward although there are differences, there are also common interests, parties must accelerate this process to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

"They have to lift all the sanctions, and we need the sanctions list,” he said adding that listing all sanctions should be a priority in the new round of debate.

Araqchi went on to say that Tehran is also ready to prepare a similar list of nuclear-related commitments to be taken.

Araqchi said the sanctions list should include third parties who have been sanctioned for cooperating with Iran.

Iran and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA held a meeting within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Thursday afternoon. The meeting lasted for an hour and a half, according to media reports.