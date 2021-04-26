Georgian government starting large-scale renewal of country

Business 26 April 2021 13:09 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian government starting large-scale renewal of country
Latest
US embassy in Baku to be informed of concern about incident in LA - MFA Politics 13:18
Georgia sees increase in Residential Property Price Index Business 13:09
Georgia sees increase in export-import of toys Business 13:09
Georgian government starting large-scale renewal of country Business 13:09
EIB to support Georgia in terms of both financing and rapprochement with EU Finance 13:08
Uzbekistan reveals total insurance payments for 2020 Uzbekistan 13:08
Uzbekistan to export various types of legumes to Iran Uzbekistan 13:08
Volume of electricity generated at Iran's Rey TPP growing Oil&Gas 13:07
Number of Turkey-registered Georgian companies in 1Q2021 down Turkey 13:07
MasterCard intends to work with Turkmenistan to improve level of electronic payments Finance 13:06
Iran boosts production of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 13:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Lithuania down multifold Business 13:05
Armenia must stay out of diaspora's influence to ensure peace in region - Turkey's Presidential Administration Politics 13:03
Azerbaijan partaking in preparation of legal framework for using artificial intelligence ICT 12:53
Azerbaijan launches mobile app to prevent water leakage ICT 12:51
US sees increase in imports of Turkish-made cars Turkey 12:51
Former SecGen of OIC condemns Biden's statement on so-called "Armenian genocide" Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Agroservice OJSC signs tender contract Business 12:28
Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE's Mubadala for $1.1 bln Israel 12:25
European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer Europe 12:24
Azerbaijani NGOs strongly condemn US president's wrong position on so-called 'Armenian genocide' Politics 12:19
Slovakia may launch registration for vaccination with Sputnik V this week Europe 12:19
Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines US 12:16
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to South Korea Iran 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:11
ADB invites Turkmenistan to participate in high-level meeting of CAREC Program Turkmenistan 12:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues activity license to another investment company Finance 12:11
Uzbekistan considers supplying metallurgical products to Japan Uzbekistan 12:10
President Aliyev addresses UN 77th session of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (VIDEO) Politics 12:09
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 12:05
Georgia reports 521 new cases of coronavirus for April 26 Georgia 12:02
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on operating regimes for water reservoirs Kazakhstan 11:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Poladly village (VIDEO) Politics 11:52
Azerbaijan signs contracts for tomato supplies to Belarus, Ukraine Business 11:51
J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday US 11:38
Uzbekistan Tajikistan talk bilateral co-op in international road transport Transport 11:36
Russian agro-complex plans to boost rice export to Azerbaijan Business 11:36
Nepal sees surge in COVID-19 infections, over 10,000 cases registered in last four days Other News 11:35
UK to send 'vital medical equipment' to India to help fight COVID-19 Other News 11:31
Iranian president discusses gov't assistance for capital market Politics 11:24
India to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan Other News 11:23
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against Covid-19 Other News 11:22
Turkey not excluding closure of Incirlik military base Turkey 11:16
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 11:12
Turkish municipality announces tender for road repairs Turkey 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:10
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 19 through April 23) Finance 11:09
Iran is negotiating to purchase new airplanes Business 11:08
Large industrial enterprises in Iran to buy electricity from IRENEX Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran shares data on cargo transportation through Jolfa border terminal Transport 10:47
Iran Shipping Line Group requires support to increase production Business 10:46
Iran continues to provide loans to transportation companies amid COVID-19 Business 10:46
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices of platinum, palladium Finance 10:45
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan buy various products on Turkmen exchange Business 10:43
Azerbaijani MFA calls to mobilize int'l efforts to close Armenian Metsamor NPP Politics 10:36
Head of Germany’s Saxony state calls for recognizing Sputnik V vaccinations Europe 10:34
Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand Oil&Gas 10:29
Iran's NIGTC announces tender to buy gas equipment Tenders 10:26
Iran's TEDPIX sees decrease Business 10:26
Iran imports vaccine production equipment Business 10:26
Iran to halve electricity consumption of gov't departments Politics 10:25
Iran Chamber of Commerce talks possible release of Iran's frozen assets from Iraq Business 10:25
Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on anniversary of tragedy at Ukraine's Chernobyl NPP Politics 10:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.26 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan eyes to resume direct flights with Pakistan - ambassador Transport 10:19
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan increases Finance 10:14
Georgia can exchange electricity with several countries simultaneously - former PM Oil&Gas 10:13
Georgian MFIs see increase in consolidated assets and liabilities Finance 10:12
Total amount of loans issued by Georgian MFIs down Finance 10:12
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 65 million barrels YTD Oil&Gas 10:11
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal ensures continuous maintenance of overhead power lines Oil&Gas 10:08
Armenian lobby holds action in LA calling for ethnic violence against Azerbaijanis Politics 10:03
Blackstone opens Israel office US 09:59
Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly Other News 09:49
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 25 Uzbekistan 09:49
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made furniture Turkey 09:49
DOTO: Tale of dubious database that spreads misinformation against India Other News 09:46
India close to building world's biggest nuclear plant: EDF Other News 09:45
JOCAP details tie-in works to AZNEFT PU Oil Rocks Facilities Oil&Gas 09:44
JOCAP says EPS Platform topside modules for Absheron project under fabrication Oil&Gas 09:44
US president's statement on 1915 events - serious blow to regional peace, stability - MP Politics 09:36
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan up Turkey 09:27
Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis Europe 09:24
Iran shares data on goods loaded at Arak Railway Station Transport 09:16
Exports from Iran's Yazd Province down Business 09:15
IRICA declares details on Iran’s imports Business 09:14
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to enterprises in Golestan Province Business 09:14
Iran boosts coal concentrate production Business 09:14
Iran sees increase in exports Business 09:13
Iran unveils production data of steel products Business 09:12
Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company ends benzene imports to Iran Oil&Gas 09:12
French Senate president’s statements do not correspond to obligations of France - Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Politics 09:10
Chinese rolling stock manufacturer to make 56-mln-euro offset purchases from Israel - Israeli ministry Economy 08:53
Iran becomes self-sufficient in benzene production Oil&Gas 08:26
Kazakhstan reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:23
Tourism ecosystem for high-spending tourists to be created in CAREC countries Business 07:41
Greece to lift quarantine rule for more inbound visitors Tourism 06:50
India to build over 500 new medical oxygen plants to ensure supplies amid COVID-19 surge Other News 06:02
Georgia, Czech Republic discuss prospects for investing in health sector Business 05:10
Israeli imports from China up 51.8 pct in Q1 Israel 04:23
