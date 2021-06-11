Georgia sees increase in tourism sector

Business 11 June 2021 21:37 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees increase in tourism sector
84th meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place in Almaty
84th meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place in Almaty
Turkmenistan, IOM have new possible areas of co-op
Turkmenistan, IOM have new possible areas of co-op
Сhoice of Dostluk field's operator depends on Azerbaijani-Turkmen decision - ambassador
Сhoice of Dostluk field's operator depends on Azerbaijani-Turkmen decision - ambassador
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
84th meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place in Almaty Kazakhstan 21:47
Employment rate in private companies up in Georgia Business 21:43
AmCham contributing to ensuring transparency of Azerbaijan's customs infrastructure Business 21:41
Georgia sees increase in tourism sector Business 21:37
Spain’s import of Azerbaijani products up Business 21:35
Baku Higher Oil School, YAP hold event dedicated to National Salvation Day (PHOTO) Society 21:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 11 Society 20:40
Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian's atrocities (PHOTO) Politics 20:31
Azerbaijan confirms 73 more COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries Society 20:12
Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku starts co-op with Georgia’s Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal Transport 20:09
Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – Foreign Ministry Politics 20:01
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district Politics 19:51
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO) Society 19:34
Favorable conditions for expansion of co-op with Montenegro available – Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 19:18
Construction of military units to continue in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Major General (VIDEO) Politics 18:50
Trade turnover between Latvia and Georgia up - Ministry Business 18:42
Modular-type facilities transferred to servicemen in liberated Azerbaijani lands Society 18:32
Russia, France discuss situation around settlement of Karabakh issue Politics 18:08
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic grows YTD Finance 18:07
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to industry & production sectors Finance 17:51
Turkmenistan, IOM have new possible areas of co-op Business 17:46
Azerbaijani army consolidating in liberated lands - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 17:42
Saudi Arabia sees slight drop in daily new COVID-19 cases with 1,175 confirmed Arab World 17:34
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev Politics 17:32
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev Politics 17:32
Kubernetes troubleshooting co Komodor raises $21m Israel 17:31
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval US 17:30
Russia allows railway import of apples, tomatoes from Azerbaijan Business 17:21
Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction - Azerbaijani MoD Azerbaijan 17:15
Negative migration balance aggravates in Armenia Armenia 17:05
Georgia - reliable partner and committed ally for USA - US official Business 17:03
Сhoice of Dostluk field's operator depends on Azerbaijani-Turkmen decision - ambassador Oil&Gas 17:01
AmCham aims to develop Azerbaijan's non-oil sector Business 16:53
Kazakhstan’s average compliance rate with OPEC+ deal revealed Oil&Gas 16:51
Indian EAM holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations Other News 16:48
UNGA President-elect appoints India’s Naidu as Chef de Cabinet Other News 16:48
IMF welcomes Indian govt's measures to fight COVID-19 Other News 16:48
Trans Caspian Pipeline has nothing to do with Dostluk field Oil&Gas 16:48
Another container train arrives in Azerbaijan within TURKUAZ project Transport 16:44
Kazakhstan's petroleum oil exports to Netherlands skyrocket in volume Oil&Gas 16:42
Erdogan says Turkey to raise issue of Armenia refusing to give minefield maps to Azerbaijan Politics 16:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey to sign important agreement – Erdogan Politics 16:20
Ukraine’s SkyUp lowcoster receives permit to fly to more Uzbek cities Transport 16:20
First USAID mission director arrives in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Russian president on Day of Russia Politics 16:10
Transport links can be unblocked in S.Caucasus with good will - Russia's deputy PM Politics 16:09
Baku to hold trial of another group of Armenian terrorists Politics 16:02
Turkmenistan increases production of fruit, vegetables Business 16:00
Georgia approves law on Information Security ICT 15:58
Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia Arab World 15:49
4 Israeli hospitals in Newsweek Smart Hospitals ranking Israel 15:49
UK launches special flight to Baku for Welsh football fans Transport 15:48
Azerbaijan sees decline in average number of users per payment terminal Finance 15:48
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates UK's Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday Politics 15:47
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 0.5 pp to 5.5% per annum Russia 15:45
U.S. National Cathedral bells toll 600 times to mark COVID-19 victims US 15:43
EU countries clear plan to ease cross-border tourism over summer Europe 15:39
SUSTAINABLE FASHION: The future of textiles (PHOTO) Society 15:37
Supporters of Armenian acting PM, ex-president declared war on each other - professor Politics 15:26
Germany excludes Azerbaijan from list of high risk countries Society 15:18
Oil, natural gas output down in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:16
Court hearing date of several more Armenian terrorists in Azerbaijan announced Politics 15:14
Data on overall amount of transactions on Turkmen exchange for May 2021 announced Finance 15:13
Azerbaijan sees increase in lending to construction sector Finance 15:01
Turkmenistan shares data on transactions in national currency in State Exchange Finance 15:01
Unemployment rate in Azerbaijan continues to drop Business 14:48
Azerbaijani journalists visit modular military units in liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Kazakhstan boosts retails trade value Business 14:39
Azerbaijan launches garbage truck production for the first time (PHOTO) Economy 14:38
IEA expects Azerbaijan to boost oil output in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:36
Caspian Pipeline Consortium pays out first ever tranche of dividends to its shareholders Oil&Gas 14:33
Global e-commerce sales crowding out global retail market Economy 14:33
Iran`s Mirjaveh Special Economic Zone to be established Business 14:25
Iran experiences economic growth despite COVID-19 Business 14:19
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Bartin port for 4M2021 announced Turkey 14:11
Volume of cargo from Morocco transported through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:01
Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally Armenia 14:01
Georgia remains among priorities on NATO agenda - FM Georgia 13:46
Turkey sees decrease in export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan Turkey 13:44
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Iskenderun port Turkey 13:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Gejagozlu village (VIDEO) Society 13:37
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l web conference on People’s Vaccine Society 13:34
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary continues to export locally-produced urea Transport 13:33
Turkish Gemlik port's 4M2021 cargo shipment volume revealed Transport 13:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Politics 13:29
Iran - Russia Chamber of Commerce talks possible Russian investments in Iran's infrastructures Business 13:26
ECO Park in Tehran - symbol of common cultural traditions of member states - ambassador Business 13:18
Iran asses livestock input reserves Business 13:12
IEA says Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance reached 116% Oil&Gas 13:08
Kazakhstan's gross agriculture output jumps over three years Business 13:04
TRACECA, Turkmenistan discuss various issues of mutual interest Transport 12:57
AmCham supports measures taken to improve business environment in Azerbaijan Business 12:54
MP candidate in Armenia detained not long before election Armenia 12:50
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign 36 bilateral documents Uzbekistan 12:50
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 2.1 bln Kyrgyzstan 12:48
Azerbaijan announces date of trial of another mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia Society 12:43
India, Indonesia Agree To Strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Centre Other News 12:38
India, Australia To Expand Cooperation In Digital Economy, Cyber Security Other News 12:35
Wildfires engulf almost 24 hectares of forest in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region Russia 12:33
Israel plans reopening for vaccinated tourists in July Israel 12:29
All news