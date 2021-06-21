Introduction of compulsory health insurance - new stage of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic dev't, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The introduction of compulsory health insurance is a new stage of socio-economic development, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“During 5 months compulsory health insurance payments to the state budget amounted to 216.8 million manat ($127.5 million), which was 10.7 percent more than the forecast,” Jabbarov tweeted.

