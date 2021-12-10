Azerbaijan eyes creating additional jobs in industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

It is planned to create additional 1,500-2,000 jobs in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh, Trend reports.

According to Nuriyev, 9,500 people are currently employed in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan.

"It is planned to create additional jobs for 1,500-2,000 people. Today, in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, products are manufactured that were not previously launched. They are not only sold on the domestic market, but also exported to non-CIS countries. We have a wide export geography. Our products are delivered to neighboring Turkey and Russia, as well as to the countries of Central Asia, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Brazil, Canada, the US and China," he said.