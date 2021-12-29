Azerbaijan exporting products to Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The certificates of free sale of "Made in Azerbaijan" products were presented through the Azexport.az website of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Trend reports with reference to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

A Certificate of Free Sale, sometimes called a “Certificate for Export” or “Certificate to Foreign Governments,” is evidence that goods — such as food items, cosmetics, biologics or medical devices—are legally sold or distributed in the open market, freely without restriction, and approved by the regulatory authorities in the country of origin.

According to the message, the certificates were issued to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the export of seven Azerbaijani fruit juices and soft drinks.

“In total, 622 certificates were given from April 2018 through December 2021,” the message said.

According to the message, the export of Azerbaijani products to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and a number of other countries in Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Western Europe, Oceania and Arab countries was facilitated through the certificates.