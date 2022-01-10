Iran to provide infrastructure for financial supply chain

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 10

Trend:

Iranian government Economic Coordination Headquarters instructed the state-owned agencies to provide the infrastructure needed for the development of financial supply chain plan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi obliged the Ministers of Economic Affairs and Finance and Industry, Mines and Trade, and the governor of Central Bank to improve working capital financing methods, reduce production costs and contribute to economic growth without inflationary effects.

During the Economic Coordination Headquarters meeting, the high-ranking officials have discussed the financial supply chain methods.