Iran to provide infrastructure for financial supply chain
TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 10
Trend:
Iranian government Economic Coordination Headquarters instructed the state-owned agencies to provide the infrastructure needed for the development of financial supply chain plan, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi obliged the Ministers of Economic Affairs and Finance and Industry, Mines and Trade, and the governor of Central Bank to improve working capital financing methods, reduce production costs and contribute to economic growth without inflationary effects.
During the Economic Coordination Headquarters meeting, the high-ranking officials have discussed the financial supply chain methods.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO)
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin