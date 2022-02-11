Turkmen scientists develop method to produce calcium nitrate from local materials

Business 11 February 2022 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen scientists develop method to produce calcium nitrate from local materials
Kazakhstan, Roscosmos to co-op in Earth remote sensing data exchange
Kazakhstan, Roscosmos to co-op in Earth remote sensing data exchange
Putin kept Macron at a distance for snubbing COVID demands: sources
Putin kept Macron at a distance for snubbing COVID demands: sources
Applications coming for holding next meeting of &quot;3 + 3&quot; platform - Russian Foreign Ministry
Applications coming for holding next meeting of "3 + 3" platform - Russian Foreign Ministry
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan, Roscosmos to co-op in Earth remote sensing data exchange Kazakhstan 12:38
India heading towards becoming vaccine super-power: DG ICMR Other News 12:35
Bus trips to Azerbaijan's Shusha to be daily during Novruz holidays (PHOTO) Society 12:35
Russian company in talks to help modernize water supply to remote Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 12:26
International flights operating on daily basis in India, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries Other News 12:25
Armenia's MFA trying to distort agreements regarding UNESCO missions - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 12:19
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to attract electric motor rewinding services Kazakhstan 12:13
Volvo Cars profit lags forecasts hit by supply chain woes Europe 12:13
Azerbaijan to put AGBank's property up for auction Finance 12:10
Azerbaijan's army suppresses ceasefire violation from Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction Politics 12:05
Azerbaijan develops digital signature based on cloud technologies Economy 12:02
Gazprombank eyes to finance modernization of Uzbekinstan’s int'l airport Uzbekistan 12:00
bp reveals volume of Shah Deniz production since start Oil&Gas 11:58
India's internet economy poised to be $1 trn economy by 2030: RedSeer rpt Other News 11:42
Turkmen scientists develop method to produce calcium nitrate from local materials Business 11:40
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijan's AZERTAC State News Agency (PHOTO) Politics 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of “Gobu” Energy Junction (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Azerbaijan puts into circulation renewed banknote symbolizing Karabakh Finance 11:33
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:33
Kazakhstan unveils housing purchase indicators for January 2022 Business 11:30
Turkmenistan receives PCR diagnostic equipment from UNDP Business 11:20
Azerbaijan plans to integrate 'Face to Pay' solution into digital signature ICT 11:10
Azerbaijan cuts copper ore exports to Georgia Georgia 11:06
Digital signature used in Azerbaijan in almost every sphere - SINAM ICT 10:56
World Bank updates on climate resilient transport connectivity project in Azerbaijan Transport 10:50
Uzbekistan and AIIB identify priority areas for further co-op Uzbekistan 10:48
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow from Uzbekistan Georgia 10:47
AMNS India our most significant JV, said parent Arcelor Mittal as company reports record profit Other News 10:45
World Bank names priority areas of possible co-op with Azerbaijan Business 10:44
World Bank looking at helping Azerbaijan to assess opportunities in offshore wind space Oil&Gas 10:41
Georgian Maritime Transport Agency conducts inspection of Kulevi Port Oil&Gas 10:36
Iran boosts raw steel exports Business 10:31
RBI measures for MSMEs, contact-intensive sectors augur well for economy, say financial experts Other News 10:30
Kazakhstan’s Inkai company opens tender to attract rail freight services Kazakhstan 10:29
Oil market to loosen over course of 2022, as demand growth eases Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks its main strategic goals through 2023 Finance 10:26
Azerbaijan ranks among top five persimmon exporters worldwide in 2021 Economy 10:24
Uzbekistan to increase subsidies for meat and milk production Uzbekistan 10:18
Turkmen Khazar consortium opens tender to purchase steel pipes Tenders 10:13
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iran Politics 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 11 Economy 10:06
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank plans to expand loan services through digital platform Economy 09:59
Kyrgyzstan confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:48
Oil prices slip on hot U.S. inflation concerns, set for weekly fall Oil&Gas 09:40
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks measures to boost confidence in national currency Kazakhstan 09:35
Azerbaijan wraps up research in 'Araz valley economic zone' in Karabakh Economy 09:19
Georgia reduces quarantine period for citizens infected with COVID-19 Georgia 09:16
Putin kept Macron at a distance for snubbing COVID demands: sources Russia 08:47
2,498 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
World Bank to launch process of preparation of new partnership strategy for Azerbaijan – Sarah Michael (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:00
4 dead, 4 injured in S.Korean factory explosion Other News 07:17
Turkey confirms 98,602 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:29
Finland set to sign deal with U.S. for 64 F-35 jets -sources Europe 05:46
NASA raises concerns about SpaceX's additional satellites launch plan Other News 05:05
Macron presents France's goals for achieving carbon-free energy by 2050 Europe 04:28
US President Joe Biden says American citizens should leave Ukraine now US 03:55
EU plans to invest over 150 bln euros in Africa Europe 03:12
Global COVID-19 cases top 400 mln: WHO Other News 02:33
Cristiano Ronaldo's son officially unveiled as Man Utd player along with fellow wonderkid Other News 02:05
U.S. approves $13.9 billion potential sale of F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia US 01:34
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight US 01:00
Iran to expand balanced ties with Africa, Latin America & Europe Politics 00:26
Inflation in Georgia on verge of sharp drop, forecast says Georgia 10 February 23:55
Denmark may allow US troops on its soil, pact in the works Europe 10 February 23:28
US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister US 10 February 22:54
UN environmental forum to announce binding resolutions on plastic pollution Other News 10 February 22:32
Applications coming for holding next meeting of "3 + 3" platform - Russian Foreign Ministry Politics 10 February 22:06
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting Turkey 10 February 21:49
Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said Kazakhstan 10 February 21:22
Financial violations revealed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district education department Society 10 February 20:58
Azerbaijan's Financial Control Service reveals violations in Ministry of Culture Society 10 February 20:54
Turkish President recovers from COVID-19 Turkey 10 February 20:40
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put government bonds up for auction Finance 10 February 20:28
Azerbaijan establishes special department to ensure medical needs of war disabled, families of martyrs of Second Karabakh War Society 10 February 20:24
Azerbaijan announces play competition dedicated to "Year of Shusha" Society 10 February 20:24
New military infrastructure commissioned in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 February 20:24
Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy – Tokayev Kazakhstan 10 February 19:58
Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves Politics 10 February 19:22
Turkey discloses freight traffic via its ports from Belgium in 2021 Turkey 10 February 19:21
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive) Georgia 10 February 19:21
Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding report of Finance Ministry Politics 10 February 19:18
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry reveals violations at MFA Society 10 February 19:18
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee surpasses forecast for state budget revenues Economy 10 February 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 February 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 7,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5,797 recoveries Society 10 February 18:36
Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods Economy 10 February 18:07
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries Uzbekistan 10 February 18:05
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency Business 10 February 18:01
Azerbaijan exceeds WHO vaccination threshold for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - WHO Society 10 February 17:50
Turkish ministry shares report on mine clearance in liberated Azerbaijani lands for Jan. 2022 Society 10 February 17:49
Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10 February 17:46
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor Tenders 10 February 17:34
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree "On awarding of participants of Second Karabakh War" Politics 10 February 17:34
Azerbaijan approves structure of State Reserves Agency - decree Politics 10 February 17:33
Turkmenistan working to locate promising oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 10 February 17:30
Govt calls India’s overall pandemic scenario optimistic, cautions against lowering guard Other News 10 February 17:25
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement Tenders 10 February 17:23
Uzbekistan completes renovation of Samarkand int'l airport Uzbekistan 10 February 17:20
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA Politics 10 February 17:20
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route Georgia 10 February 17:14
All news