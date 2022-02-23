Turkmenistan, Russia sign security cooperation roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia have signed the roadmap for cooperation on regional security issues, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The document was inked in Moscow following a meeting held between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Moreover, the parties signed a plan for the implementation of the main directions of Russian-Turkmen cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security for 2022-2025, as well as an action plan commemorating the 30th anniversary of Russia-Turkmen diplomatic relations.

Turkmenistan and Russia cooperate in a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

Russia has been among the leaders in terms of the volume of foreign trade with Turkmenistan for many years and is one of its leading investment partners. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia reached almost $730 million in the first 10 months of 2021.

Currently, more than 60 Russian constituent entities maintain interregional relations with Turkmenistan. Today, about 200 Russian companies operate in Turkmenistan, including KamAZ, GAZ Group, and Tatneft.