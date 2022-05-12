Iranian Expediency Discernment Council approves law on car imports to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Iranian Expediency Discernment Council has approved a law allowing the import of cars into the country, Spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presidium Nizamaddin Mousavi said, Trend reports referring to the Iranian parliament.

“Although the Iranian parliament has approved the law some time ago, it has not been approved by the Iranian Expediency Discernment Council due to a number of issues,” Mousavi said.

The spokesman emphasized that as a result of the Iranian parliament's efforts, the Expediency Discernment Council eventually approved the law.

According to him, it is hoped that the Iranian government will soon take steps to implement this law.

Mousavi noted that the mentioned law is aimed at improving the quality of car manufacturing in the country.

"Car imports can stabilize prices in the country's car market," the official added.

