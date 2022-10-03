BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Türkiye ranks first for investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the educational complex of ‘International Schools of Education of Azerbaijan’, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is supporting a comfortable business environment for about 5,000 Turkish companies in the country.

"Türkiye is the second largest trading partner of Azerbaijan. It’s pleasant that Turkish companies are showing great interest in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and are actively involved in this process," he added.