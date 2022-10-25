Iran’s lack of accession to FATF affects trade - official

TEHRAN, Iran, October 25. Iran’s lack of accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would affect the

country’s foreign trade and the target 8 percent economic growth, said a member of the Tehran Chamber of

Commerce Mehrdad Ebad, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Lack of accession to the FATF and remaining on the blacklist would make it difficult to expand trade ties and investment with other countries even if Iran could reach an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, he noted.

Ebad underlined Iran’s decline in foreign trade due to sanctions and being blacklisted by the FATF have led to issues such as difficulty in returning export revenues while many foreign countries are not inclined to invest in Iran or work with the private sector.