Development of e-commerce stimulates growth of Azerbaijani-Turkish trade turnover - Trendyol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is expected to be $6 billion by the end of 2022, said Executive Board Member of Turkish Trendyol e-commerce platform Ozan Acar during the "E-Commerce Day of Azerbaijan" event, Trend reports.

According to him, last year this figure totaled $5 billion.

"Heads of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have set a goal to reach a trade turnover of $15 billion in the near future. I believe that we need to develop the field of e-commerce between our countries in order to achieve this goal as soon as possible," he noted.

He also noted that Trendyol is a leader in the field of e-commerce in Türkiye as well as in various countries in Africa and Europe.