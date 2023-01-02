Turkish Trendyol online platform shares its opportunities for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Turkish Trendyol online commerce platform is open to Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Executive Board Member of the platform Ozan Acar told Trend.

According to Acar, Azerbaijani sellers of goods (clothes, electronics, handicrafts and many others) can start selling their products via Trendyol.

"The entry of Azerbaijani sellers to our platform will open up opportunities for them to sell their products not only in the Turkish market but also to sell them to Europe," he said.

The executive board member noted that in order to enter Trendyol, Azerbaijani businessmen need to open their representative office in Türkiye.

"To date, over 300,000 sellers have been registered on our platform. About 98 percent are Turkish entrepreneurs," Acar also said.

Speaking about the countries that most of all buy goods on this platform, he pointed out that among over 100 countries, a large share accounts for Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the EU countries.

"Trendyol in Azerbaijan is negotiating with logistics companies and payment systems to simplify the delivery of goods and their payment. We aim to create the same ecosystem as we have in Türkiye. This is about simplifying the procedures for making payments, including by credit cards," the executive board member noted.

"We know that Azerbaijan has a huge number of credit card holders. Besides, we are interested in having express points for issuing goods in Azerbaijan. In these areas, we are also cooperating with our partners in Baku," he added.