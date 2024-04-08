UN allocates tens of millions for joint activities with Azerbaijan - coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Last year, the UN invested $32.2 million in joint initiatives with Azerbaijan, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Trend reports.

"Ahead of the SDG Summit last September, Azerbaijan joined 39 other nations in presenting its national commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, we can expedite progress on these goals. In the past year, UN allocated $32.2 million to implement the agreed-upon joint initiatives," she said.

Will be updated