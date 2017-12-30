Which factors to offset gas price growth in 2018?

30 December 2017 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Natural gas market is expected to rebalance within two or three years, and will exhibit a slow but steady upward price trend for all regional markets from 2020 to 2025, according to Global Gas Outlook of the Gas Exporting Countries’ Forum (GECF).

"After the sharp fall in 2014-2015, natural gas prices rebounded and have been growing strongly for the last two years, with the growth rate from January to October 2017 totaling 25 percent across the main global markets. This is compounded by three factors: coal to gas switching in the US, the UK, China and India ahead of schedule; stabilization and subsequent rebound in oil prices in 2016-2017; and proactive greenhouse gas mitigation policies in European countries that drove up gas-fired electricity demand," said the report.

In 2017-2018, part of this growth is expected to be offset by the following factors: new LNG capacities coming online (up to 65 MTPA globally); a decrease in Japanese demand after a partial restart of nuclear capacities; correction of energy demand imbalances in China; and indigenous production growth in several niche markets, GECF analysts believe.

While the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market remains under pressure from projects that were planned when oil prices were twice as high, it has been announced that a significant portion of those projects on stages before final investment decision will be cancelled or postponed indefinitely, said the report.

"Consequently, in the medium-term, new US LNG projects are unlikely to fulfill both the US and global demand growth. In the near future, supply from projects with a higher cost base than that of the US will be required, including indigenous production and greenfield projects in Russia, East Africa and Australia. This supports our projection that the natural gas market is expected to rebalance within two or three years, and will exhibit a slow but steady upward price trend for all regional markets from 2020 to 2025," said GECF.

For the long-term, increased pressure from global energy transitions and power mix substitutions, along with the increasing long-run marginal cost of new projects, are expected to significantly drive up prices in every region except Latin America, according to GECF.

"Given current trends, Latin America is expected to experience growth in indigenous natural gas production and to take more US LNG supplies," said the report.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Gas to be fastest growing fossil fuel in 2040 – forecasts
Oil&Gas 29 December 10:49
Which factors to offset gas price growth in 2018?
Oil&Gas 29 December 10:23
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:21
‘LNG boom’ to continue until 2020 – forecasts
Oil&Gas 27 December 12:43
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 27 December 11:30
UK gas prices surge to highest since 2014
Business 11 December 14:56
Azerbaijan’s energy minister to take part in GECF Summit
Oil&Gas 21 November 13:21
SOCAR in talks with Pakistan over LNG supplies
Oil&Gas 1 November 08:07
SOCAR in talks with Pakistan over LNG supplies
Oil&Gas 27 October 15:44
SOCAR Trading reveals volume of LNG supplies to Malta
Oil&Gas 23 October 20:48
Outlook of Iran’s gas export to Europe waning evermore
Business 20 October 09:29
9 new countries expected to enter LNG market
Oil&Gas 19 October 15:33
Outlook of Iran’s gas export to Europe waning evermore
Business 18 October 18:16
Kazakhstan’s industrial production index up
Economy news 12 October 13:47
Turkmenistan to produce synthetic fuel
Oil&Gas 5 October 12:04
Turkmenistan increasing industrial resources of natural gas
Oil&Gas 3 October 12:58
Can GECF become gas cartel with new export projects?
Oil&Gas 26 September 14:22
Turkey eyes to increase shipbuilding capacity almost threefold
Economy news 19 September 10:50