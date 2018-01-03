Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 2

3 January 2018 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
Business 17:31
Azerbaijan to meet almost 100 percent of Georgia’s natural gas demand
Oil&Gas 14:16
Iran ensures 6% of Japan’s oil demand
Business 14:15
Iran-China trade grows in favor of Tehran
Business 14:06
OPEC oil price increases
Oil&Gas 13:49
Status of offshore oil and gas contracts in Turkmenistan for Dec. 2017
Oil&Gas 13:37
Oil prices close to mid-2015 highs, but doubts over further rises loom
Business 11:09
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:24
BP to take $1.5 billion charge to adjust to US tax changes
Oil&Gas 09:51
Which fuel is biggest loser in 2040 global energy mix?
Oil&Gas 08:12
US buys gasoline in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 2 January 16:30
Export credit agencies may play important role in financing TAPI project
Oil&Gas 2 January 13:01
TANAP to contribute to bringing Azerbaijan's gas resources to Europe – general manager (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 1 January 10:09
Another challenge for Iran: rising fuel prices vs inflation
Business 31 December 2017 09:49
Gas to be fastest growing fossil fuel in 2040 – forecasts
Oil&Gas 31 December 2017 09:19
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Dec. 30
Business 30 December 2017 17:15
Turkmenistan manages to adapt to lower oil and gas prices
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 17:06
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 25-29
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 16:42