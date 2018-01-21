OPEC+ leaves unchanged decision to extend production cut deal - Russian Energy Minister

21 January 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The OPEC+ international monitoring commission says the earlier decision to extend the production cut deal for the current year should remain unchanged, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday, TASS reported.

"The key conclusion of the meeting is we confirm once again the agreements, reached on November 29-30, for the current year," he said.

The reason for that is the market has not regulated yet the balance between oil's demand and supply.

Russia is optimistic about the deal’s fulfilment in 2017, as the obligations were observed by 107%, he continued. The average oil price in 2017 grew by 30% year-on-year, he added.

According to Russia’s Energy Ministry, in 2017 the demand for oil grew by 1.5 million barrels a day, which was more than experts had forecasted.

OPEC and non-OPEC ministers monitoring performance of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal met in Oman on Sunday for the first monitoring committee meeting in 2018.

OPEC member-states and non-OPEC oil producing countries reached the agreement on reduction of oil production [the OPEC+ agreement] in late 2016. The agreement obliges the parties to cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in comparison with the level of October 2016. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia have the biggest cutbacks, which are 486,000 barrels per day and 300,000 barrels per day respectively.

The deal was initially valid in the first half of 2017 but since then it was extended twice: first - until the end of March 2018, and then - until the end of 2018. The goal is to remove surplus world oil reserves from the market. According to OPEC, oil surplus inventories were managed to be reduced to 220 mln barrels by December.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Turkmenistan prepares work plan of oil & gas complex for 2018
Oil&Gas 21 January 13:34
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Jan. 21
Business 21 January 10:27
OPEC’s success depends on what happens in US
Oil&Gas 21 January 01:25
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Jan. 20
Business 20 January 17:25
Tender: Iran’s gas company to buy plate heat exchanger
Tenders 20 January 17:05
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 15-19
Oil&Gas 20 January 15:49
Kazakh oil refinery surpasses planned oil processing figures
Oil&Gas 20 January 15:29
North American oil prices for Jan. 15-19
Oil&Gas 20 January 15:18
Brief review of Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues
Business 20 January 14:13
Iran’s light oil on verge of $70/b
Business 20 January 13:42
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down
Oil&Gas 20 January 12:09
Iranian Oil Ministry unearths embezzlement case
Business 20 January 11:50
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 20 January 11:08
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Jan. 20
Business 20 January 10:34
Singapore company to build technological facilities at Uzbek oil, gas fields
Oil&Gas 19 January 20:02
SOCAR completes 2017 with profit
Oil&Gas 19 January 19:00
Indian firms keen to work in Azerbaijan's petchem area, says Ambassador (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 January 18:13
Kazakhstan going forward with production of own Euro-4 type fuel
Oil&Gas 19 January 17:28