Gazprom and Naftogaz start gas contracts termination negotiations

27 March 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine started talks on termination of gas supply and transit contracts, Deputy CEO of the Russian holding Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

"Indeed, the meeting between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine took place last week. The negotiation process started within the framework of the procedure for termination of gas supply and transit contracts. Furthermore, Gazprom notified Naftogaz once again that it will dispute the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in the transit contract. The appeal in that case will be filed by the end of March," Medvedev said.

Azernews Newspaper
