Azerbaijan-EU energy co-op should become basis of strategic partnership in all spheres - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy field should become the basis of strategic partnership in all spheres, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in Baku on May 31.

He made the remarks at a round table with a delegation of German entrepreneurs led by European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger.

Over the recent years, according to the minister, the Azerbaijan-EU relations have intensified, particularly, work is underway on a new partnership agreement.

The Azerbaijan-EU cooperation is developing, he emphasized.

"And, Baku wants to accelerate this development even more. The Southern Gas Corridor project launched two days ago will play a special role in this. This project will deliver Azerbaijani gas to Europe, contribute to energy security and diversification of the routes and in general, will change the energy map of Europe. The EU supported this project, which involves seven countries and 11 companies, "Shahbazov said.

The minister further noted that the economic ties between Azerbaijan and Germany are at a high level.

"Roughly 200 German companies are operating in Azerbaijan, the Chamber of Commerce operates here. Germany is one of the leading economic partners of Azerbaijan. A high level of cooperation is established in the energy sector. Companies such as Eon, Uniper operate in Azerbaijan. German Siemens took part in construction of a power plant in Sumgayit, as well as in construction of two and reconstruction of five substations in the country," Shahbazov said.

He added that Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation in the areas of alternative energy, transport, food industry.

"Our strategic partnership in the energy field should become the basis of strategic partnership in all spheres of the economy," the minister said.

