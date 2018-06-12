Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience in controlling expenditures within construction and maintenance of gas pipelines, with the participants of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozyumbayev said at a press conference, Turkish media outlets reported.

"We have unprecedented experience in the operation of such pipelines, and for this reason we will offer to share the experience of controlling the costs of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project to its participants," said Bozumbayev.

The minister also said that he will participate in the opening ceremony of TANAP, where he will also voice proposals for cooperation to interested parties.

The ceremony of launch of TANAP is due to take place on June 12 in Turkish Eskisehir city.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

