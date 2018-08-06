Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

6 August 2018 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan may consider the possibility of oil export through Azerbaijan, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told Trend.

"Presently, this issue is not on the agenda," he said. "Exploring the possibility of the Kazakh oil transit through Azerbaijan is not considered in connection with the availability of the current sufficient capacities for the export of the Kazakh oil, taking into account the expansion of the CPC pipeline."

He added that nevertheless, the possibility of such supplies is not ruled out.

"In the future, as the extraction of hydrocarbons increases in Kazakhstan and in condition of economic feasibility of supplying the Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, the aforementioned issue will be considered by the interested parties," Bozumbayev added.

In previous years, Kazakhstan transported its oil both via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and via railway from Baku to the Black Sea ports of Georgia. Since 2016, such transit has not been carried out.

---

Follow the authors on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev, @Ali_Mustafayev_

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani tankmen reach semi-finals at Tank Biathlon 2018 (PHOTO)
Society 14:37
Ecobox starts new environmental project with Azercell’s support
Society 13:51
Tank biathlon 2018 competition continues (VIDEO)
Society 12:38
Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery announces tender
Tenders 12:32
SOCAR announces tender
Tenders 12:30
Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC announces tender
Tenders 12:05
Latest
EU, France, Germany, UK "deeply regret" re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
Politics 14:48
PM Bakhtadze: Supreme Court chair candidate should be apolitical
Georgia 14:39
Azerbaijani tankmen reach semi-finals at Tank Biathlon 2018 (PHOTO)
Society 14:37
Azerbaijani military chefs participate in Field Kitchen contest in Moscow (VIDEO)
Society 14:28
U.S. senator invites Russian lawmakers to Washington
Russia 14:23
Iraq says national election recount completed
Arab World 14:04
New chairman appointed in Turkmenistan's state bank
Turkmenistan 13:54
Ecobox starts new environmental project with Azercell’s support
Society 13:51
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 13:29