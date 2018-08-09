Tengizchevroil reports oil production in Kazakhstan

9 August 2018 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In six months of 2018, the Kazakh oil company Tengizchevroil (TCO) produced 14.7 million tons (117.3 million barrels) of oil, Kazakh media reported referring to the press service of TCO.

In the same period in 2017, TCO produced 14.59 million tons of oil. Thus, the production has increased by 0.8 percent in the first half of this year.

TCO sold about 704,000 tons of liquefied gas, 3.9 billion cubic meters of dry gas, as well as 1.2 million tons of sulfur in 1H2018, the company's report says.

These figures for January-June last year amounted to 710,000 tons of liquefied gas, 3.73 billion cubic meters of dry gas, 1.27 million tons of sulfur.

Tengizchevroil is situated in a license area of 2,500 square kilometers or 1,600 square miles, which includes the super-giant Tengiz field and the smaller but large in reserves Korolevskoye field, as well as several areas promising for exploration.

The recoverable oil reserves of Tengiz and Korolevskoye range between 890 million and 1.37 billion tons.

---

