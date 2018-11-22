First 42-megawatt gas power station in Iran's Zahedan city launched

22 November 2018 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The first 42-megawatt gas power station in Zahedan city of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province has been commissioned, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the power station, which was built for 4 trillion rials (about $95.23 million), was attended by Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, governor of the province and many other regional officials, said the report.

This station is a mix of very important achievements, Executive Director of Sistan and Baluchestan regional electric company Mohibali Ghazzagh Jahid said.

Mapna Group provided the MGT49 turbine, a 50 megawatt generator, electrical systems, control equipment, he added.

He also noted that the power station can supply 40,000 subscribers with electricity.

In his turn, Iran's Energy Minister will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony of 480 megawatt combined cycle power station as part of the visit to Sistan and Baluchestan.

