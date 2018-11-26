Bulgarian minister: Construction of IGB is irreversible process

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.26

Construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, is an irreversible process, said Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

She made the remarks during the round table entitled "Risks and Prospects for the Energy Security of Southeast Europe”, said a message from Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

“The construction of IGB is an irreversible process, since all the key public procurement processes for the project are underway,” said the minister.

Petkova pointed out that this project is of great importance for diversification of natural gas supply sources not only for Bulgaria but also for the whole region.

She reminded that the project was identified by the European Commission as one of the seven top priorities in the field of energy.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

