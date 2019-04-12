UK’s EXPRO reveals areas for expanding services in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Leman Zeynalova

UK EXPRO international oilfield service company is looking at expanding its core services within three key areas in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

These are the well test and appraisal services, subsea, completion and intervention services and production services, said EXPRO.

"We are in regular contact with our existing and potential clients on ways that we can support their future business activities in Azerbaijan," said the UK company.

EXPRO said it continues to maintain its LTI ( lost time incident) free record which currently stands at 11 years.

EXPRO has had a presence in the Caspian region since 2007, when it was awarded a contract to supply completion landing strings for Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields.

In 2014, EXPRO was awarded the contract to build landing strings for Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2. These are designed to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for the most challenging deepwater market conditions.

In November 2018, EXPRO won a four-year contract extension for BP’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

The Shah Deniz Stage 2 project is set to bring gas directly from Azerbaijan to Europe for the first time, opening up the Southern Gas Corridor.

In total 16 billion cubic meters a year of Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas will be delivered through more than 3500 kilometers of pipelines through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and under the Adriatic Sea to Italy.

