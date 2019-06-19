Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019

19 June 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR plans to commission two filling stations in 2019, a source at SOCAR told Trend.

According to the source, the fillings stations are planned to be commissioned in Baku and Sheki.

SOCAR also continues to expand the network of filling stations selling compressed natural gas (CNG), the source said. At present, 29 SOCAR filling stations operate in the country, according to the source.

Earlier, SOCAR Vice President for Refining David Mammadov said that it is planned to reach the number of the filling stations selling CNG in Azerbaijan to 14 stations by the end of 2019.

SOCAR Petroleum started retailing CNG in July 2018.

A number of passenger buses driven in the country use CNG.

CNG is produced at Zigh-Hovsan terminal of SOCAR Petroleum.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim.

