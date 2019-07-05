Support block of Karabakh field 84% ready, SOCAR says

5 July 2019 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR talks on progress of modernization of Dede Gorgud drilling rig
Oil&Gas 10:14
BP eyes to start drilling first exploration well at SWAP by year-end
Oil&Gas 4 July 17:15
SOCAR, UNDP discuss future plans (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 4 July 14:13
After repair, SOCAR proceeds to export its oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline
Business 4 July 14:09
BP to conduct seismic survey on block D230
Business 4 July 13:43
Turkmenistan to hold international oil, gas forum
Oil&Gas 4 July 12:47
Latest
GM's China April-June sales fall 12%, fourth straight quarterly drop
Other News 11:45
“Bring Visa, Get VISA” well underway
Society 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak talks on implementation of expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:28
Uzbekistan to build tallest skyscraper in Central Asia
Economy 11:24
Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
Other News 11:18
Major Azerbaijani cement plant increases net profit 4 times
Economy 11:04
Iran's Aras Free Zone exports increase
Economy 10:56
WebMoney enters Uzbek market
Finance 10:46