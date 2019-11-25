Construction of TAP’s Greek section completed

25 November 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The construction of the Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been completed, Trend reports citing Greek media outlets.

Reportedly, TAP will begin operating on a trial basis as early as this December.

“It is expected that it will start bringing natural gas to Greece, Italy, and Albania at some point next year. The trial operation will take several months, but by 2020 the commercial operation of the pipeline will begin with the launch of natural gas deliveries to the Greek and other European markets,” reads the report.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Business 24 November 17:42
MFA talks on exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 November 21:32
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends 10th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 23 November 17:30
News Blaze publishes article on IDPs from Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 November 17:30
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Politics 23 November 17:28
80 fake membership cards per day issued by Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party
Politics 23 November 16:45
Latest
Iran to launch Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad
Business 10:03
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 25
Finance 10:00
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to buy 1 million mulberry seedlings from China
Business 09:53
Daily oil output from Iran's North Azadegan field revealed
Business 09:48
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 09:45
Pipe spools installed as part of phase 13 at Iran’s joint South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 09:41
Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
China 09:38
Epsilon welds over 40 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:32