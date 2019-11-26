SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A new filling station of SOCAR brand has been commissioned on a section of the Yevlakh-Zagatala highway passing through Chaygaragoyunlu village in Azerbaijan’s Sheki district, Trend reports referring to SOCAR Petroleum.

The event was attended by Director General of SOCAR Petroleum Togrul Seyidov, company employees and others.

Premium, RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel will be sold at this filling station.

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC was established Feb. 21, 2008 to manage the purchase and sale of petroleum products in Azerbaijan, as well as the supply of petroleum products in accordance with international standards.

