Debt of Azerbaijani heating supply operator to Azerigaz Production Union fully repaid

8 January 2020 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Debt of Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, an Azerbaijani heating supply operator, to Azerigaz Production Union for used gas has been fully repaid, Spokesman of the Union Jeykhun Safarov told Trend Jan. 8.

Safarov said that the debt of the company has been repaid by the state.

“In accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers last year, the debt of Azeristiliktechizat OJSC to Azerigaz in the amount of 32.7 million manat ($19.2 million) for gas used from Nov. 1, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2019, has been completely repaid by the state,” the spokesman noted.

Azeristiliktechizat OJSC will pay for gas used after that period, Safarov added.

The Azerigaz Production Union transmits, distributes and supplies natural gas in Azerbaijan.

The total volume of gas transported annually by the union inside and outside the country is 12.6 billion cubic meters.

($1= 1.7 manat on Jan. 8)

