Russia's Power Machines talks TPP, HPP-related work in Uzbekistan

Oil&Gas 21 May 2020 22:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

About 80 percent of the installed capacity of the power equipment of Uzbekistan's thermal power plants and hydropower plants is manufactured produced by Power Machines (Russia) enterprises, a representative of the company's press office told Trend in an interview.

The rep said that Uzbekistan is a strategically important market for Power Machines.

"The cooperation has been going on for more than a half of a century - since 1934, when the enterprises that are now part of Power Machines (Leningrad's Electrosila Plant) supplied equipment for Burjara hydropower plant in Uzbek SSR. Power Machines has long experience of successful operation in all countries of Central Asia. Today, the company is present in almost all areas of the energy sector and offers solutions for new projects of generating and power grid complexes, as well as in the modernization of existing equipment and turnkey service. Power Machines' subsidiary in Uzbekistan is successfully operating," the rep noted.

About 80 percent of the installed capacity of the power equipment of TPPs and HPPs of Uzbekistan has been manufactured by Power Machines enterprises. Among them - 11 thermal power plants and 31 hydroelectric power stations.

"Projects for the modernization of Syrdarya HPP, Farhad HPP, Pskem HPP and Charvak HPP, as well as projects for the construction of small HPPs (Construction of the mini hydro power plant on the Sardoba Reservoir", "Construction of the mini hydropower plant on the Dargom canal at a pick 102+00 and construction of the Bogishamol canal), construction of the Nizhnechatkalskaya HPP and modernization of the Tupalang HPP are currently being implemented," said the company.

The scope of work performed by Power Machines at Syrdarya HPP on a turnkey basis includes comprehensive modernization of turbine, generator, boiler and auxiliary equipment, introduction of automatic process control systems, reconstruction of automatic control systems, a complex of construction and installation work.

According to the contract signed between Power Machines and Syrdarya TPP, the modernization of the plant is carried out in three stages with an increase in total capacity of the power units from 1800 to 1950 MW.

"Until today, the first stage of the project has been implemented - power units #3 and #4 have been put into operation. They successfully passed warranty tests and confirmed the declared capacity increase by 25 MW each. As a result of the modernization, both power units are equipped with modern equipment having improved performance characteristics and meeting all reliability and safety requirements. The service life of the newly delivered turbine units is 40 years," said the company's representative.

In 2020, as part of the second stage, Units #5 and #6 will be upgraded. Completion of the project is planned for 2021, during which units #9 and #10 will be put into operation.

Representative of the company noted that presently, Power Machines company is completing the shipment of auxiliary equipment manufactured for the modernization of Units #5 and #6; a set of main equipment for modernization of turbines, generators and boilers was shipped in the first quarter of this year. All operations are performed in accordance with the schedule and at a high level.

"Promising projects in Uzbekistan include the modernization of the Mubarek, Navoi, Tahiatash, Novo-Angren, Tashkent HPPs, and HPP-28 of the Urta-Chirchiq HPP Cascade, HPP-7 of Chirchikski HPP Cascade, HPP-19 of Nizhne-Bozsuiski HPP Cascade, HPP-21 of Tashkent HPP Cascade, HPP-2 of Kadirya HEPP Cascade, as well as participation in construction of Mulallak and Upper Pskem HPPs Cascades", Power Machines said.

Power Machines is the only company in Russia that has unique competencies in almost the entire range of power equipment, including design, production, assembly, installation and maintenance. The key competence and competitive advantage of the company is implementation of complex turnkey projects in the power industry.

The equipment manufactured and supplied by the company's enterprises operates in 57 countries worldwide and currently has over 300,000 MW of installed capacity.

Today, the main activities of the company are the production of power equipment for thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric power, power grid complex, industry and transport.

