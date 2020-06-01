Turkmenistan continues laying pipes for construction of TAPI pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Turkmenistan continues laying welded pipes for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, said Deputy Prime Minister for fuel and energy affairs of Turkmenistan Myratgeldi Meredov, Trend reports with reference to Arzuw NEWS portal.



According to him, welding work on the territory of Turkmenistan to the Afghan border has already been completed and large-sized valves will be installed.



Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern has agreed to have a Chinese company to manage and control the construction in Turkmenistan. The company will monitor the construction of the gas compressor system.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the country's deputy prime minister to continue monitoring the pipeline construction process. The president also stressed the need to expand the participation of international organizations, financial institutions and oil and gas companies in the project.



The pipeline’s design capacity is planned to be 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and the project’s cost - about $8 billion.



The length of the Turkmen section of the TAPI pipeline, the construction of which was launched in December 2015, will be 205 kilometers (the main operations are carried out on the 120th kilometer). The pipeline will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.

