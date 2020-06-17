U.S. crude oil inventories increase last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil inventories increased during the week ending June 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesdayç Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, increased by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week.

At 539.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 15 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels last week and were about 10 percent above the five-year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.4 million barrels last week and were about 28 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.7 million barrels last week and were about 6 percent above the five-year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 7.1 million barrels last week.