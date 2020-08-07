Explosion occurs on SOCAR’s gas pipeline (UPDATED)

Oil&Gas 7 August 2020 23:48 (UTC+04:00)
Explosion occurs on SOCAR’s gas pipeline (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

An accident occurred on the 23-kilometer part of the Galmaz-Gazimamed gas pipeline with a diameter of 720 millimeters, on Aug.7, at about 20:55, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

“The gas pipeline was put into operation in 1975. This gas pipeline operates within the internal distribution system and is not connected to other gas pipelines. The accident has been localized and the fire has almost been extinguished. The explosion didn’t cause any restrictions on gas supply throughout the country and no interruptions in gas supply are expected. All strategic facilities are supplied with gas,” he said.

(GMT - 23:38) An explosion has occurred on one of the gas pipelines of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Hajigabul, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR, told Trend.

“This is one of our main gas pipelines, presumably a gas pipeline that is connected to the Galmaz underground storage facility. The explosion took place far from settlements. Therefore, there is no threat to the population and there are no victims either,” he said.

Ahmadov noted that the leadership of Gazexport, which operates SOCAR's pipelines, is at the site.

“The pipeline itself is already blocked, gas is no longer pumped to it. When the gas that remains in the pipe runs out, the fire will stop. The cause of the explosion is unknown at the moment. Presumably, the reason is corrosion, which led to a gas leak and, accordingly, an explosion,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
How Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli stake affected MOL Group’s H12020 performance?
How Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli stake affected MOL Group’s H12020 performance?
MOL Group reveals net revenue from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
MOL Group reveals net revenue from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Greek MFA: Greece interested in expanding trade with Turkmenistan
Greek MFA: Greece interested in expanding trade with Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Explosion occurs on SOCAR’s gas pipeline (UPDATED) Oil&Gas 7 August 23:48
Several groups of people allowed to travel between cities, districts of Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:38
Rules regarding number of employees attracted to work per company lifted in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:30
List of economy sectors allowed to resume operations expanded in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 23:30
Azerbaijan's co-op with GUAM may reach new level ICT 7 August 23:29
COVID-related quarantine restrictions to be further mitigated in Azerbaijan Society 7 August 22:39
U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims Arab World 7 August 22:32
Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,450 new cases, 156 deaths Society 7 August 22:25
Turkish export of defense products to int'l markets down in 1H2020 Turkey 7 August 22:18
Kazakhstan's export to UAE increases despite COVID-19 Business 7 August 22:15
Georgia sees growth in mortgages Finance 7 August 22:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 7 August 21:11
Lenders to start funding Kazakhstan's Big Almaty Ring Road project Business 7 August 19:08
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 7 August 19:03
Demand for Turkish clothing falls in int'l markets Turkey 7 August 19:03
Iran plans to increase propylene production Business 7 August 19:02
Some of Armenians who committed provocation against Azerbaijanis in foreign countries arrested Politics 7 August 19:00
Equinor maintaining close co-op with Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 7 August 18:43
Data on six-month fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 7 August 18:38
Number of Georgian tourists to Turkey drops sharply Business 7 August 18:35
Number of Kazakh citizens visiting Turkey in 1H2020 down Business 7 August 18:30
Prices of SOCAR's bonds may rise Finance 7 August 18:27
Turkey discloses 1H2020 volume of cargo transshipment through Gulluk port Transport 7 August 18:23
Azerbaijan reveals latest COVID-19 data in Baku's districts Society 7 August 18:05
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for July disclosed Business 7 August 17:50
Famous Turkish design company modernizing airports of Uzbekistan Construction 7 August 17:30
Turkmenistan's complex of oil refineries announces volume of produced polypropylene Oil&Gas 7 August 17:14
Uzbekistan builds large complex in Namangan city Construction 7 August 17:08
Iran's low oil income compensated by other sources Finance 7 August 17:03
Turkmen Ministry of Health announces tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 7 August 17:00
Uzbekistan boosts import of charcoal from Russia Uzbekistan 7 August 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 421 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 7 August 16:39
Erdogan: Those injured in Beirut explosion can be treated in Turkey's hospitals Turkey 7 August 16:33
Russia leading among EAEU exporters of vehicles to Turkmenistan Business 7 August 16:30
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals faces quarterly output decrease at some mines Business 7 August 16:19
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 7 August 16:01
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, FAO launch new agricultural project Economy 7 August 16:00
Uzbekistan's export of tires from EAEU countries shrinks Business 7 August 15:59
SOCAR Aviation opens filling station at Turkish Milas-Bodrum airport Oil&Gas 7 August 15:54
Kazakh oil services company to buy gas analyzers via tender Tenders 7 August 15:52
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue to grow Finance 7 August 15:48
Azerbaijani president: Members of public should be involved in implementation of all the projects that are of great importance to us Politics 7 August 15:33
Azerbaijani president: Even if oil price remains at $35, Azerbaijan will fulfill all its social obligations Politics 7 August 15:18
Explosion in Lebanon will not affect world oil market Oil&Gas 7 August 15:14
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 Finance 7 August 15:07
How Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli stake affected MOL Group’s H12020 performance? Oil&Gas 7 August 15:00
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary General regarding Armenia's ongoing aggression Politics 7 August 14:52
MOL Group reveals net revenue from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 7 August 14:39
Over 15 enterprises use credit guarantee scheme under Produce in Georgia program Business 7 August 14:36
Infrastructure work on Georgian section of BTK railway approaching final stage Construction 7 August 14:32
Greek MFA: Greece interested in expanding trade with Turkmenistan Business 7 August 14:22
MOL Group discloses Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli production volume Oil&Gas 7 August 14:17
Uzbekistan plans to start cultivation, processing of kenaf Business 7 August 14:15
Kazakhstan ups locally-made goods export to Japan Business 7 August 14:12
Hotels take advantage of subsidized bank interest under Produce in Georgia program Business 7 August 14:09
Sites for installation of new seismic stations being selected in Azerbaijan Economy 7 August 14:04
Secondary housing prices up in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 7 August 14:02
Azerbaijani agency for SMEs development to attract foreign investment to districts (PHOTO) Business 7 August 14:01
EIB can increase its lending for renewable energy projects up to 75% Oil&Gas 7 August 13:58
EU has potential to increase LNG imports in short term Oil&Gas 7 August 13:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals 7-month revenues from major oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 7 August 13:37
More Kazakh companies obtain right to export to China Business 7 August 13:35
Turkmenistan continues work on development of industrial zone in country's Akhal region Tourism 7 August 13:30
Latest data on number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijani capital, regions revealed Society 7 August 13:29
SOCAR talks on possible reason of fire on Azerikimya production union’s territory Oil&Gas 7 August 13:21
Greek companies open for partnership with Turkmenistan Business 7 August 13:11
UK Ambassador: Uzbekistan has untapped environmental potential Business 7 August 12:51
Turkmenistan implementing reforms to modernize its economy Turkmenistan 7 August 12:46
Dutch Ante B.V. company to establish milk processing plant in Uzbekistan Business 7 August 12:44
Cash-short U.S. biofuel industry cuts lobbying even as Iowa looms large in election US 7 August 12:37
Israel’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 7 August 12:31
EU announces third cycle of agricultural grant competition in Georgia Business 7 August 12:31
Canada, Uzbekistan expanding business cooperation Business 7 August 12:28
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to state budget for 2020 in third reading Society 7 August 12:17
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 7 August 12:15
Turkmenistan repairs road in Lebap region Transport 7 August 11:59
Azerbaijani minister reveals total amount of lump-sum payments amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 7 August 11:59
Policy & Management Consulting Group makes forecast on remittance flows in Georgia Business 7 August 11:48
Germany provides additional financial support to Uzbekistan Finance 7 August 11:46
Baker Hughes conducts stimulation works at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: Tommy Kassem Oil&Gas 7 August 11:40
LNG price forecast lowered to for 2020 Oil&Gas 7 August 11:36
Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with EU representative (PHOTO) Politics 7 August 11:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 7 Finance 7 August 11:27
Georgia allows certain categories of foreigners to stay in country till December Transport 7 August 11:24
Spanish La Vanguardia: Armenia must realize that Azerbaijan's patience is not endless (PHOTO) Politics 7 August 11:24
Azerbaijan Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds Finance 7 August 11:22
Former EBRD President Chakrabarti: Uzbekistan to diversify its agriculture sector Finance 7 August 11:12
SOCAR, Petrofac ink support services contract Oil&Gas 7 August 10:54
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province to boost ties with Azerbaijan Business 7 August 10:53
Georgia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, same number of recoveries Georgia 7 August 10:52
Azerbaijani banks' demand at Central Bank's currency auction fully met Finance 7 August 10:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 August 10:34
Customer base of Beeline in Uzbekistan shrinks ICT 7 August 10:33
Iran developing its transportation infrastructures Transport 7 August 10:03
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 7 Uzbekistan 7 August 09:50
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company discloses its production volume Business 7 August 09:09
Export of vegetables from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Business 7 August 09:07
Beirut explosion toll rises to 149 Arab World 7 August 08:45
Azerbaijani Azsigorta insurance company's net profit grows Economy 7 August 08:24
Export of Turkish cars to world markets down since early 2020 Turkey 7 August 08:23
All news