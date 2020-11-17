Iran intends to boost electricity generation via wind turbines

Oil&Gas 17 November 2020 21:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iran intends to boost electricity generation via wind turbines
Turkmenistan adheres to multilateral partnership in format “Central Asia – European Union”
Turkmenistan adheres to multilateral partnership in format “Central Asia – European Union”
16th Central Asia - EU Ministerial Meeting held
16th Central Asia - EU Ministerial Meeting held
Turkmenistan working on construction of intermediate crops
Turkmenistan working on construction of intermediate crops
Latest
Azerbaijan to determine itself where joint monitoring center will be located - Russian president Politics 22:20
Armenia refusing agreements on Karabakh settlement would be suicidal - Putin Politics 22:11
Karabakh has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan - Vladimir Putin Politics 22:07
Iran intends to boost electricity generation via wind turbines Oil&Gas 21:28
Iran to be making 2 million COVID-19 antigen rapid tests per month Society 21:28
Turkey's trade turnover with Russia rising despite pandemic Turkey 21:26
Grand National Assembly adopts bill on sending Turkish military personnel to Azerbaijan Politics 21:14
EU outlines support for construction and reconstruction work in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 21:13
US welcomes cessation hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh - Pompeo Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:13
Azerbaijan's parliamentary committee offers to restrict sale of some products Society 21:10
US Secretary of State arrived in Georgia Georgia 20:48
Kazakhstan to send assistance to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19 Kazakhstan 20:23
Azerbaijani population increases Society 19:32
Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day Politics 19:24
Big share of Azerbaijan's total cargo transportation accounts for road transport Transport 19:10
Lending to Azerbaijan's financial sector up year on year Finance 19:10
Volume of cargo transshipment through sea ports of Azerbaijan increases Transport 19:10
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign document on cooperation in railway sector Transport 19:10
Uzbek-Emirati Investment Company opens funding line for Uzbek bank to support SMEs Business 19:09
Oil and gas pipelines of BP continue operating safely and reliably in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:59
Georgis's state programs to aid small, medium-sized farms carried out as planned Business 18:57
Azerbaijan discloses number of people arriving for permanent residence Society 18:52
Turkey, Russia continue to discuss control over Karabakh ceasefire regime – Defense minister Politics 18:45
EU should take advantage of new realities offered by Karabakh peace process - Azerbaijani ambassador to EU Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:43
Uzbekistan confirms interest in implementing USAID projects in Central Asia Uzbekistan 18:40
USAID, TBC Bank eye implementing new agro-project in Georgia Business 18:34
Azerbaijan sees growth of investments in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 18:32
Irrigation System Department of Azerbaijan's Gubadly restored Economy 18:27
AZAL resumes flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route Economy 18:24
3 Turkish political parties to vote for law on sending military personnel to Azerbaijan Politics 18:19
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up medium-term bonds for auction Finance 18:18
Turkmenistan adheres to multilateral partnership in format “Central Asia – European Union” Turkmenistan 18:17
Kazakhstan eyes to make contract-based oil supplies to Belarus Oil&Gas 18:13
New brick factory opens in Georgia Business 17:46
Putin says agreements on Karabakh being followed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:45
16th Central Asia - EU Ministerial Meeting held Turkmenistan 17:44
Iran to create certain enterprises in Aras Free Trade - Industrial Zone Finance 17:40
Oil falls back on tightening restrictions despite OPEC+ hopes Oil&Gas 17:38
Uzbekistan to issue new 10-year Eurobonds Finance 17:30
Turkmenistan working on construction of intermediate crops Business 17:25
We will restore all liberated lands - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:14
We have nothing against Armenian people - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:13
Head of their junta was hiding in bunker and couldn't even stick out his nose - President Aliyev Politics 17:12
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of fruits, vegetables increase Business 17:04
WHO says will continue supporting Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19 Society 17:02
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 17:00
I once again pray for God’s mercy on all our martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 16:58
Victory monuments will be erected in all cities and life will return here - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:57
It hurts to see the destroyed villages and city of Fuzuli - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:55
We forced enemy to sign act of capitulation - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:54
At stage of political settlement of conflict, Azerbaijan achieving and will achieve what it wants - President Aliyev Politics 16:54
Capture of Shusha was an operation that required great professionalism and courage - President Aliyev Politics 16:49
Armenian people are going through what Azerbaijani people went through in 1992 - President Aliyev Politics 16:48
We have destroyed Armenian myth, they will live with this mark of humiliation - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:47
President Aliyev on Kocharyan-Sargsyan army: Fake “hero” orders you have put on your chests – throw them into bin Politics 16:45
Housing market shows decline in Georgian Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 16:28
Georgian Water Utility sees decrease in revenue Business 16:24
Turkey, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on healthcare sphere (PHOTO) Society 16:23
Gas transportation from Azerbaijan via Georgia and Turkey to Europe to begin in near future Oil&Gas 16:23
Azerbaijan confirms 1,139 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:21
Uzbekistan's Uzairnavigation Center announces tender for technical services Tenders 16:19
Budget deficit problem in Iran should be solved – Iranian economist Finance 16:18
Georgian Hualing FIZ to launch sewing enterprise with Polish investment Business 16:13
Kazakhstan records decline in maritime container traffic with Azerbaijan Transport 16:09
Energy sector capitalizing on crude oil coming from Kazakhstan is core for Romania-Kazakhstan co-op Oil&Gas 16:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on loans Finance 16:00
9M2020 cargo handling data along TRACECA's Azerbaijani segment unveiled Transport 15:47
Azerbaijan's ten-month oil transportation via BTC pipeline edges down Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan increases electricity production Oil&Gas 15:42
Azerbaijan's agricultural production in 10M2020 continues to grow Business 15:41
Iran-Afghanistan railway to launch soon says, Iranian Minister Business 15:40
Eurasia Economic Union to invest in joint market with Iran Business 15:29
Amazon launches online pharmacy in new contest with drug retail US 15:28
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 15:15
Iran reveals stats on loaded/unloaded goods at its ports since March 2020 Business 15:15
Iran asks EAEU to establish a structure for Asian power Business 15:14
UzAuto Motors to increase production of some car models due to high demand Transport 15:11
Revenues of Kazakh-based Nostrum Oil & Gas decrease year-on-year Oil&Gas 15:10
Iran to play significant role in strengthening the EAEU Cooperation- Iranian Minister Business 15:08
Kazakhstan crude petroleum oil exports to Poland down nearly twofold Oil&Gas 15:08
Georgian tea brand Gurieli introduces new product Business 15:07
Japanese company to make wine using traditional Georgian method Georgia 14:52
More enterprises to receive green light to be set up in Iran's Ilam Province Finance 14:51
Georgian textile export sales decline Business 14:48
BP discloses Shah Deniz gas & condensate production since 2006 Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran hits daily new anti-record with COVID-19 infections Society 14:47
Kazakhstan's budget revenues to increase after introduction of product labeling Business 14:47
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Finance 14:47
Azerbaijani archaeologists appeal to prosecutor general due to illegal Armenian excavations Society 14:43
Azerbaijan increases gas exports via BTE pipeline Oil&Gas 14:40
Johnson&Johnson expresses regret for mischaracterizing area of Karabakh confict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:38
Russian president’s press-secretary talks trilateral declaration on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Armenia obliged to fulfill conditions of trilateral statement, Trend's editor-in-chief tells Algerian Echorouk News TV channel (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:25
BP reveals total oil production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli since start Oil&Gas 14:17
Georgia reports 3,117 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 14:16
ADB raises funds for climate change adaptation, mitigation projects in Kazakhstan Business 14:13
Rice processing plant launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 14:11
Azerbaijan investigating facts of Armenian's vandalism against monuments of cultural heritage Society 14:10
Iran investments in Alborz Province increase Finance 14:09
Contracts on compulsory real estate insurance must be extended - Azerbaijan Insurers Association Finance 13:56
All news