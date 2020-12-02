Georgia to increase price of natural gas for commercial consumption starting January

The cost of natural gas for commercial consumption, except for bakeries, will increase from January 3 in Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Tbilisi Energy gas supply company announced earlier today that the price will increase from current 0.86 tetris to 1.10 tetris (0,33$). However, no changes will apply to household consumption.

In order not to hinder the process of purchasing natural gas and ensure uninterrupted provision of gas supply to the population of Tbilisi, it is necessary to adjust the price of natural gas for non-household consumers”, the company has announced.

The company named the recent fluctuation of the national currency as the reason behind the price as it buys natural gas in US dollars but provides it to consumers at a fixed price in GEL.

Noting that Tbilisi Energy has been preserving ‘the lowest price’ for commercial consumption, it said the company now faces difficulties in accumulating enough financial resources to buy the necessary gas.