OPEC ready to support reconstruction on liberated Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important partner for both OPEC and the OPEC Declaration of Cooperation, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo said.

Barkindo made the remark at the 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

“From the moment of signing the "Declaration of Cooperation" in 2016 up till now, Azerbaijan is one of the most important members of this organization,” secretary general added.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev became the first world leader who urged OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cooperate to ensure stability in the oil industry," Barkindo said.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is known worldwide as a center of multiculturalism, the secretary general said that Azerbaijan is also known as the cradle of the oil industry.

Barkindo also expressed congratulations on the historic victory that ended the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The secretary general stressed that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the World Health Organization.

Then, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak delivered a report on the work done by the organization in the relevant fields, thanking Azerbaijan for fruitful activity and close cooperation, despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic during his presidency.

Speaking on behalf of Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Hadi Soleimanpour, Deputy Secretary General of the organization, Ambassador Huseyin Avni Bicakli, in turn, congratulated Azerbaijan on the historic victory and restoration of its territorial integrity.

Bicakli expressed confidence that the signed trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities will bring peace and tranquility to the region.

The ambassador stressed that the organization he represents will be glad to render support in the reconstruction of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

The 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the format of a videoconference on December 16-17.

About 100 representatives from more than 30 countries and a number of international structures attended the event, which lasted two days.

The procedural issues of the organization were considered on the first day of the event. A meeting of ministers entitled "Energy Efficiency for All: Innovation and Investment" was held on the second day.

The issues of creating and regulating effective mechanisms of joint public-private investments to support and finance innovations related to the energy transition, sustainable energy technologies, innovations, energy investments, the creation of innovative energy funds, increasing the role of public procurement in energy efficiency, creating national institutions of state support for innovation were discussed at the meeting of the ministers.

